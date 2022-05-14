AEW superstar and pro-wrestling legend Sting recently filed to trademark the term “Icon” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Interestingly enough, the trademark attempt was made to target the energy drink market and purposes of branding energy drinks.

It is not know what exact date the Stinger made his filing, but you can read details of that trademark entails in the summary below.

“Energy drinks; Energy drinks containing caffeine; Energy drinks enhanced with vitamins, minerals, or nutrients; Non-alcoholic drinks, namely, energy shots.”

Sting last wrestled for AEW back in March where he teamed with Darby Allin and the Hardys.