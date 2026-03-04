Sting is making moves behind the scenes when it comes to protecting his legacy.

New filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that Sting submitted an application on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to trademark the phrase “IT’S STIIIIIIIING!”

The very specific trademark filing included the phrase with eight I’s in “Sting” and an exclamation point.

The iconic call, of course, is synonymous with longtime broadcaster Tony Schiavone, who is also listed as an owner on the filing tied to his signature on-air exclamation.

This isn’t the only recent intellectual property move from “The Icon.”

Under his real name, Steve Borden, Sting previously filed to trademark “Old Man Sting” on January 7, 2025, specifically for wrestling-related purposes.

And that’s just part of a much larger portfolio.

Sting also holds trademarks connected to his signature face paint designs, his black-and-white scorpion logo, and the nickname “The Icon.”