AEW superstar and pro-wrestling legend Sting took to Twitter earlier today to hype up this week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite from Greensboro, where the Icon will team up with Darby Allin and CM Punk to battle The Pinnacle’s MJF and FTR.

The former world champion reminds fans that the match that made him famous against Ric Flair took place in Greensboro, and he plans on making another memory on Wednesday. The Stinger writes, “Greensboro. 1988. Clash of Champions. @RicFlairNatrBoy. The match that put me on the map. Still remember the roar of the crowd that day. Hoping to hear some of the same voices tomorrow night when I return with @DarbyAllin & @CMPunk… Doesn’t get any better!”

Sting and Darby Allin have yet to be defeated as a tag team in AEW, and have marquee victories over Team Taz, Men of the Year, 2Point0, and FTR. Check out his tweet below.