AEW superstar and WWE Hall of Famer Sting was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about the Icon’s upcoming work with the promotion and returning to TNT for the first time since WCW went under in 2001. During the interview the Stinger would talk about when he first met company president Tony Khan, revealing that one of his sons tried out for Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars years ago.

I met Tony Khan long before AEW, long before that ever happened. My second-oldest son actually tried out with the Jaguars – he tried out with four teams and the Jaguars happened to be one of them – but he actually called me oh, about a year ago or so. He didn’t call me, he sent a text, and I’m still with WWE so I’ve got to be careful how I handle all of this kinda stuff. I just kept it superficial, and that was that. And, I’d say about two months ago, I reached out and said, ‘Hey, are you still willing to talk?’ and he said, ‘Yeah!’ and here we are.

Co-host Tony Schiavone would later discuss his perspective of Sting’s return, admitting that even though he had heard Sting was coming to the promotion he was still surprised to see him.

I’d heard that you may be coming. That’s all I heard, so JR, Excalibur and I came into your trailer in the back, and that’s really the first time – Cody said, ‘Your buddy is here.’ I said, ‘Okay, that’s good… Who in the hell are you talking about anyway?’ He said, ‘Sting’ and I said, ‘Are you serious?’ ‘Yeah. Let’s go in the back and talk to him.’ So, we went in the back with Tony Khan to talk to you, and that was the first time. It shocked me. It really did.

Check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)