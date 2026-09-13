Sting, JBL and Ron Simmons are among the wrestling guests advertised for NTX Universe in Dallas this October.

The convention takes place October 16–18 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Its official guest list places Sting on Saturday, October 17, while JBL and Simmons are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Several other familiar wrestling names are also listed for all three days: Lex Luger, Sgt. Slaughter, Mickie James and Kelly Kelly. The individual appearance days are posted alongside each guest on the organizer’s website.

Admission starts at $10, according to NTX Universe. Single-day and multiday passes are offered, and event badges provide access to the full convention floor.

Guest autographs and professional photo opportunities are separate purchases. The organizer says individual prices and signing schedules will be posted closer to the event, so an admission badge alone does not include those extras.

The wrestling appearances form part of a broader card and collectibles convention. Organizers advertise more than 1,000 tables and booths across nearly 200,000 square feet, with areas for trading card games, sports cards and memorabilia, comic books, toys and artist offerings.

The venue is located at 650 South Griffin Street in Dallas.

Sources: NTX Universe’s official guest list; event and admission information; official ticket listing.