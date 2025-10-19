It wasn’t a dream.

“The Icon” really was in St. Louis on Saturday night.

During the main event of the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, Darby Allin was beat down with everything from a stun gun taster to a fish tank filled with water used in an attempt to drown him into saying the words “I Quit.”

Instead, the lights in the building went out.

When they came back on, it was “The Icon” Sting himself standing in the middle of the ring. He helped even up the numbers disadvantage for his friend and former longtime tag-team partner Allin, who would go on to use his Scorpion Death Lock submission to force Mox to say “I Quit,” giving him the win to end the night on a positive note, sending the fans home happy.

For those who missed it, featured below is a complete recap of the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin “I Quit” match from AEW WrestleDream, which included the surprise impactful return of Sting.

“I Quit” Match

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

It’s main event time!

But first, we see Mercedes Mone backstage. She challenges Kris Statlander for AEW Full Gear 2025, saying she’s coming after her title after she ruined her history-making win earlier tonight. We also learn that AEW Dynamite on Wednesday will feature some big matches.

Announced for the October 22 episode of AEW Dynamite is The Opps vs. The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Trios Titles, the bracket reveal for AEW women’s world tag-team title tournament will take place, as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Title.

Jon Moxley makes his way out first through the crowd in his custom ring entrance. He settles in the ring for our final match of the evening as his music dies down. The commentators point out that Mox has never lost to Darby Allin in singles competition before.

The theme for his opponent hits next, and out comes the AEW homegrown star himself, Darby Allin, to a big pop from the crowd. Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for Mox and Darby, and then the bell sounds to get things started.

Straight out the gate, we see Allin send Moxley to the outside and dives onto him. Allin delivers shots and gets Moxley back into the ring, but Shafir grabs his foot to stop him. Moxley dropkicks Allin into the corner and kicks the middle rope into his teeth.

Moxley wraps a chain around his hand and punches Allin in the face repeatedly. Allin is busted open around his mouth and Moxley stomps him against the ropes. Moxley catapults Allin throat-first into the ropes and Allin goes to the floor.

The ring steps get moved around, and Moxley grinds a skewer underneath Allin’s fingernails, and then throws him toward the steps. Allin jumps over them, and then comes back and takes Moxley down. They get back into the ring and exchange shots.

Allin takes Moxley down with a shot to his throat, and then chokes him with the AEW flag. Allin hangs Moxley over the top rope, but Moxley gouges Allin’s eye. Allin comes back and gouges Moxley’s eyes, and then delivers palm strikes.

Allin goes for the Coffin Drop on the apron, but Shafir pulls Moxley out of the way. Moxley chokes Allin in the ring and takes off his belt. Moxley whips Allin with the belt repeatedly and delivers a piledriver. Moxley whips Allin with the belt again, but Allin comes back and applies a sleeper hold.

Moxley slams him down, but Allin comes back with palm strikes. Moxley spikes Allin this time, but Allin comes back and douses Moxley in lightet fluid. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta run down, but Allin spray them in the eyes. Moxley drops Allin with a cutter and wipes the fluid off of himself with a towel.

Moxley grabs a tazer, but Allin blocks him. Shafir delivers a low-blow, and then Moxley delivers a shot and stomps on Allin. Claudio Castagnoli hands Moxley a chair. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift to Allin on the chair. We then see Allin brutalized with a stun gun and taser.

A fish tank with water is brought in and Mox has help ganging up on Allin, drowning him in an attempt to force him to say “I Quit.” Instead, the lights go out. When they come back on, Sting is standing in the ring. The crowd in St. Louis goes absolutely wild.

“The Icon” helps even the odds of justice. He leaves the ring when it’s just Mox and Allin. As he is leaving, MarIna Shafir gets in his way. He simply scoops her up and walks her out of there. Back in the ring, we see Allin and Mox battling it out.

Allin wraps the AEW flag he took to the top of Mount Everest around the neck of Mox and hits a Scorpion Death Drop with it. He follows that up with his signature Coffin Drop. He slaps Mox in Sting’s trademark Scorpion Death Lock. Mox says “I Quit.” Allin gets emotional in victory.

Winner: Darby Allin