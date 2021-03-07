Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay per view will feature the in-ring return of the icon Sting, who has not wrestled a matchup since the 2015 WWE Night of Champions pay per view against Seth Rollins. The Hall of Famer will be teaming with TNT champion Darby Allin to battle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight.

Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated has tweeted out that the bout was filmed beforehand, and is said to be a massive success. The report mentions how Sting was highlighted well in the match, but Allin, Cage, and Starks all shined as rising stars for the company.

Check out the tweets below.

AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting street fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success (1/3) — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) March 7, 2021