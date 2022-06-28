AEW superstar and WWE Hall of Famer Sting spoke with The Schmo shortly after his matchup at Forbidden Door, where the Icon teamed with Darby Allin and NJPW’s Shingo Takagi in a winning effort against the Young Bucks and the Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo.

During the interview, the former world champion would be asked to name his pro-wrestling Mt. Rushmore, which included two of his biggest rivals, as well as two stars he never crossed paths with in the Attitude Era.

“I’m not going to put myself in there. Obviously you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, you have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. And Stone Cold [Steve Austin].”

