During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Sting spoke on why he was reluctant to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Here’s what he had to say:

I was reluctant to do it because I was still scheduled to work and wrestle. I said to Triple H, ‘Listen, I’m still wrestling.’ He says, ‘Yeah, but we think it’s still gonna be good. Just because you’re inducted doesn’t mean you’re retiring or it’s over. I go, ‘Ok, I can do that.’ So, I did it.

Credit: AEW Unrestricted. H/T WrestlingInc.