Sting is about to put Darby Allin through a very uncomfortable situation outside of the wrestling ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW World Champion are featured in an upcoming episode of Foul Play with Anthony Davis, the hidden camera comedy series that debuted earlier this year on TBS.

The show, which premiered on April 6, centers around NBA star Anthony Davis teaming up with athletes and celebrities to pull off elaborate pranks. Other notable names featured in the series include LeBron James, Robert Griffin III, and Tara Lipinski.

Sting and Allin will appear in the next episode, titled “There Will Be Blood,” with Davis working behind the scenes as the legendary former tag team partners become part of a chaotic prank scenario.

In a preview clip released ahead of the episode, Sting and Allin discover a mysterious bag sitting in a parking lot containing $100,000 in cash. While Sting appears intrigued by the unexpected find, Allin immediately becomes uneasy and repeatedly warns him to stay away from it, worried the money could be tied to criminal activity or drugs.

That’s when things start spiraling.

As the two continue walking through the parking lot carrying the bag, Anthony Davis sends in police officers with flashing lights to intensify the situation. The officers then begin questioning Sting and Allin about a reportedly missing bag connected to stolen merchandise, putting the AEW star in an increasingly tense and awkward position.

The episode featuring Sting and Darby Allin is scheduled to air on Monday, May 18, at 9/8c on TBS.