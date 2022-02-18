The legendary Sting took to Twitter today to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes.

“Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two.

Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.

Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes left AEW earlier this week. Cody is reportedly headed back to WWE, while Brandi is not. You can click here and click here for the latest on their WWE talks and AEW departures.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Sting’s full tweet below:

Much love and respect for you Cody. 🦂 pic.twitter.com/V1ja7ywOwo — Sting (@Sting) February 17, 2022

