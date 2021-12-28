AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers on December 22nd, which was up from the show the previous week that did 948,000.

AEW drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.31 rating. The show peaked with 1.053 million viewers in the second quarter while the main event did 1.032 million viewers.

Ric Flair took to Twitter to comment on the ratings and gave Sting credit for the successful numbers. CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. MJF and FTR in a six-man tag served as the headliner.

“Congratulations @Sting! I’ve Been Telling The World, When You’re Great You’ll Always Get A Rating! Everyone Else Can Dare To Dream! WOOOOO! You Just Became At The Age Of 62, The MVP Of @AEW!”

Sting reacted by noting, “Love you Ric, but giving credit where credit is due – all 6 of us drew a rating and @CMPunk leads the pack.”

Love you Ric, but giving credit where credit is due – all 6 of us drew a rating and @CMPunk leads the pack. https://t.co/TurA1TJaft — Sting (@Sting) December 27, 2021