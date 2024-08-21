The Icon might be coming back…sort of.

Fightful Select is reporting that Sting, who retired from in-ring competition earlier this year at Revolution, will be making the trip to London for the August 25th AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. It is not known if the former AEW tag team champion will be making any type of on-screen appearance, or is just traveling to the show for support.

The report does reiterate that Sting has been popping up backstage at the AEW Collision tapings that took place in Texas since he lives nearby. At this time he doesn’t have any additional backstage role with AEW, but “that could be changing soon.” The best guess is that Sting will be accompanying Darby Allin to the ring for his TNT title matchup against Jack Perry. It should be noted that Sting appearing in Allin’s corner is purely speculation.

