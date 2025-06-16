In a recent interview with WFAA, AEW wrestler Ricochet announced that he will be making his CMLL debut against Volador Jr. at FantasticaMania Mexico on Friday, June 20. He said,

“I’m doing some CMLL stuff here coming soon. I got a match with Volador Jr. that just got announced. Always a good time when you go down to Mexico. It’s always a blast, especially now that I’m rudo, they would say. So yeah, any chance that I get, that I feel that I like that seems, lucrative is not the word, whether that’s emotionally, spiritedly, mentally lucrative, or monetarily lucrative. So when I find something that sparks my interest, absolutely. Again, that’s Mexico, Japan, Europe, Canada, it’s anywhere, but yeah, nothing’s off the table.”

As the saying goes, “Everyone loves The Acclaimed” — and that includes the now-retired AEW icon Sting. In a recent interview with WFAA, Anthony Bowens shared that Sting was a strong supporter of The Acclaimed during his time in AEW. He said,

“He was, again, he’s the guy who got me into it, and to be able to have him as a co-worker, to be able to main event a show with him and have a match with him in his final run before he retired, and to have his support. He was always very supportive of me and Max of The Acclaimed. That’s all you can answer. A lot of people say don’t meet your heroes because they usually disappoint you. Sting did not disappoint. He’s an incredible human being.”