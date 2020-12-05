WWE Hall of Famer Sting shocked the wrestling world when he appeared at last Wednesday’s AEW “Winter Is Coming” special, with news surfacing afterwards that the franchise had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

According to WrestleTalk, a big reason Sting joined AEW was that he wanted to “do something good” for his final run, an indication that his in-ring stint with WWE wasn’t to his liking. The report does mention that the Stinger was “unhappy” with how he was treated by WWE, which included a high-profile loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that Sting was pushing for a cinematic showdown against the Undertaker, a dream match that fans have been hoping to see for some time.

