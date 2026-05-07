AEW Dynamite opened this week with an emotional tribute to the late Ted Turner, and the company brought out a true WCW icon to help honor the legendary media mogul.

The May 6 episode from North Charleston, S.C. kicked off with a cold open live shot inside the arena focused on a large “R.I.P. Ted Turner” graphic as Tony Schiavone stood in the ring to address the crowd.

Schiavone spoke about Turner’s long-standing belief in professional wrestling and the fans who supported it, noting that Turner always believed the business deserved a place on national television. He reflected on the history of WCW airing on TBS and later TNT, while praising AEW for continuing that legacy today.

The broadcast then showed multiple “In Memoriam” graphics displayed throughout the arena on the big screen and surrounding LED boards.

Schiavone continued by saying everyone in the building was there because of Turner, as well as the leadership of Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery. He then teased the arrival of someone who understood Turner’s impact better than almost anyone else.

That brought out Sting.

In a genuine surprise moment, “The Icon” emerged wearing full face paint and ring gear, though notably without entrance music. The live crowd immediately erupted into loud “Holy sh*t!” chants as Sting entered the ring and embraced Schiavone.

“Here we are again, Sting,” Schiavone said, adding that the two of them knew Ted Turner well and that Turner played a major role in bringing them together for over four decades.

Sting then addressed the crowd himself and reflected on Turner’s passion for professional wrestling.

He asked fans to imagine “an all-in billionaire who loved pro wrestling,” before calling Turner exactly that kind of person. Sting praised “Big” Ted for everything he did for wrestlers over the years and recalled stories about executives at CNN wanting wrestling removed from television, only for Turner to continue fighting for it behind the scenes.

Sting mentioned the new billionaire, Tony Khan, keeping things alive. Schiavone mentions to fans to look at the side plates on the TNT and TBS Championships, as they are in honor of Ted Turner, per Tony Khan’s request. A ten bell salute takes place as the camera zooms in on the Ted Turner graphic, mixed with shots of the live crowd bowing their heads in silence.

A powerful way to begin the special tribute edition of Dynamite.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

All Elite Wrestling honors a man who changed pro wrestling forever, Ted Turner, whose contributions to television, pro wrestling and more are impossible to measure.@TonySchiavone24 and @Sting pay tribute to the legend on behalf of us all. Rest in Peace – and thank you. pic.twitter.com/UI39qRx5QO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026