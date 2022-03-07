When Sting first started wrestling for AEW after being in retirement due to WWE doctors not clearing him to wrestle because of spinal stenosis, the legendary wrestler was just working cinematic matches.

That has changed as Sting has worked a few matches in front of a live crowd including a Texas Tornado Trios match at AEW Revolution

During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Sting credited Cody Rhodes for giving him confidence after telling him that he has kinetic energy.

“No, I’ll just be straight up with everybody. I talked to Tony and I said, ‘I’m not really sure what I have to offer,’ because I’m not going to have these long 20-30 minute matches against these young guys. ‘What do you have in mind?’ He said, ‘How about cinematic matches?’ ‘Yeah, I think I could do that.’ We got halfway through the filming of that one and Cody Rhodes, followed by Tony, was like, ‘Your kinetic energy is still really crazy. You can still go and have a real match.’ That’s where it all started. Cody texted me today and said, ‘Gameday.’ It started with kinetic energy comments. I didn’t think I would be in here doing this, but I’m having so much fun. I feel like I’m in good hands. It’s great being with Darby,” he said. “I don’t know of any [doubters]. There are out there, I guess. I don’t mean that in a prideful or arrogant way. I’m sure, there have always been (doubters) my whole career, even as a young man. There will always be people out there who will hate you no matter what, you’re never going to be able to do the right thing in their eyes. There will always be those people. I think wrestling fans seem to be very respectful and see that, at my age, I’m taking risks out there and I want it to be good and I wanted to be an entertainer and I’m having fun. What would I say to the pessimists, just tune me off when I’m on, watch something else.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcription