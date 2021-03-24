The legendary Sting recently spoke with Bleacher Report ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT where the icon discussed the Revolution Street Fight and reveals that AEW sent him a ring to get back into shape prior to the matchup. He also touches on getting to work with Darby Allin, praising the young TNT champion for being such a visionary. Highlights are below.

Reveals AEW sent him a ring to get back into shape:

After five-and-a-half years of not being in a ring, there was some rust on me, for sure, especially with guys in the ring like Darby, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. These guys are incredible. Tony Khan asked me if I wanted a ring sent to my house and thankfully, I have a barn that is insulated with climate control. We put the ring in there, and I had to get used to running the ropes again, and it was an eye-opener for me. It was a challenge. I didn’t recover as quick as I used to. It was grueling. I had a lot of work to get my cardio ready to go and get into good physical condition. It was tougher than it’s ever been but I got there.

Calls Darby Allin multi-talented and says he enjoyed working with him for the Street Fight:

There were times I felt like I am along for the ride, but it’s hard for me not to plug myself in creatively on certain aspects. I would speak up and have my own ideas, but I have to tell you: Darby is probably the most creative I have seen. He has a mind for the wrestling business and cinematography. I think he is going to be one of those guys that a lot of people are going to end up working for someday. He is multi-talented. It was really cool working with Darby.

Says filming took a huge toll on his body: