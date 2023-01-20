The Great Muta will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The match will be part of Muta’s retirement tour.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling NOAH, Sting commented on Muta’s retirement.

“I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for him. We both go back more than three decades together, and in my opinion, he is the only Japanese wrestler that ever transcended wrestling here in America as far as Japanese wrestlers coming here, many great ones came, don’t get me wrong, but Muta, nobody touches what Muta did. To this day, he is revered and respected by wrestlers and fans alike. We mirrored each other throughout our whole career, from beginning all the way through present day. He’s the last one of his generation standing in Japan, I’m the last one of my generation in America,” he said.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s gotta come. It’s right around the corner for me too, so it’s making me think about my own career. What a stellar run that Muta had. Internationally, he is known all over the world and one of the greatest of all time, there is no question about that. I respect him and wish him all the best. I know he will go out with a bang, it’s going to be great, everything Muta did was great. I know he’s not going to stop now.”