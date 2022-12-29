Sting has the end in sight.

The Icon spoke with the Ringer about his recent stint in AEW since signing with the company back in 2020, a stretch where’s teamed with the young Darby Allin and has been undefeated in that time. The Stinger may have had a resurgence over the last couple years, but even he knows that his in-ring days are numbered. During the interview, he was asked about an endgame. Here is what he had to say.

Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure. I won’t have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I’m concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now.

Sting will have a busy start to the year as he will team with the Great Muta for the latter’s final match, a moment that brings him full circle with the Japanese legend, who he faced off with during his heyday.