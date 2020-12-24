The legendary Sting was the latest guest on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast with hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone where the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he did try his best to get WWE to agree to a cinematic style matchup with the Undertaker, a dream bout that may officially be off the table. He also adds that AEW President Tony Khan asked him about doing cinematic matches in AEW, some he admits he is interested in.

I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with Undertaker,” Sting said regarding his final months in WWE. For probably a litany of reasons, it just wasn’t going to happen. When Tony called and spoke with me, he said, ‘Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ I’d like to come back and do that and not disappear with my tail between my legs. I don’t have to go out on top, I’d like to go out in a positive light.

During the interview Schiavone would add that fans should not expect the 61-year old icon to wrestle on a weekly basis, but that he will be competing at some point.

He is a member of the talent roster. I think we’re going to end up seeing him in a match or two. I don’t think you’re going to see Sting wrestle on a regular basis on AEW Dynamite, but you will see him wrestle.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)