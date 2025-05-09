– Sting is the first officially announced special guest for this year’s WrestleCon during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend at the Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on August 1 and August 2. For more information, visit WrestleCon.com.

– Ahead of their showdown at WWE Backlash: St. Louis on Saturday night, WWE has released the complete “Road to Backlash 2025” video for the Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER match.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel released a video of John Cena’s live rap performance from the July 25, 2005 episode of WWE Raw on Friday.

– TKO Group, the parent company of WWE and UFC, updated their official company logo. Check out the slightly new look below.