Sting appeared on The K&C Masterpiece to promote AEW’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite this Wednesday night.

During it, Sting shared that he underwent surgery around a month ago.

“I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”

Sting was most recently in action for AEW at Full Gear. Sting told a story about how he blew out his shoulders after a match with Kurt Angle in TNA Wrestling. He said that his doctor said that it looked like a bomb went off inside of his shoulder.

Then there’s other times when you’re hurt almost to that point [of not being able to continue] but you can kind of still go on. I did that in TNA with Kurt Angle. Blew both my shoulders out. The left one was just — it was so bad but I did about two or three more minutes of the match and we finished the match and I went in to see Dr. Andrews, Jim Andrews, still doing surgeries to this day and he’s done about six on my body and he looked at my left shoulder and said, ‘Aw, Steve, I almost closed you right back up because it looked like a bomb went off inside your shoulder. Thought there was nothing I could do.’ He said, ‘I gave one more last tug’ on either the rotator cuff or the labrum. I can’t remember which and he said, ‘I got a little bit of action out of that so I tied ya back up and cleaned ya up but your rehab is gonna be brutal man. You’re gonna have to really baby this thing for a few months, for many months.’

Quotes via POST Wrestling