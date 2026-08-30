Darby Allin is once again TNT Champion, and he had some familiar faces help him get there at AEW All In: London.

Allin defeated Kevin Knight to capture the TNT Championship at Wembley Stadium, with Sting and Steven Borden making surprise appearances during the match.

The title bout quickly turned violent, with Allin getting busted open as tables, chairs and a ladder were introduced. Things eventually swung heavily in Knight’s favor when Brian Cage and Jake Doyle interfered, taping Allin to the ropes and attacking him.

That brought out Borden, who hit the ring and initially managed to fight off Cage and Doyle before the numbers caught up with him. Cage eventually drove Borden through a table, allowing Knight and his allies to turn their attention back to Allin.

As Knight prepared to deliver a Coast-to-Coast, the lights went out. When they came back on, Sting made his way to the ring with his trademark baseball bat.

Sting teased using the bat himself before handing it to Allin, who blasted Knight with it. Sting then dropped Knight with the Scorpion Death Drop as the Wembley crowd erupted.

Borden later climbed a ladder alongside his father before convincing Sting to climb back down. Borden instead launched himself from the ladder with a cross-body onto Cage and Doyle, allowing him and Sting to fight the two men away from ringside.

That left Allin and Knight to settle things themselves. Their fight eventually spilled onto the stage, where Allin delivered a Coffin Drop from the truss that sent both men crashing through part of the stage.

Knight was placed on a stretcher following the fall, but Allin wasn’t finished. He delivered one final Coffin Drop from the stage onto Knight to secure the victory and capture the TNT Championship.

The victory begins another reign with the TNT Championship for Allin, with Sting and Steven Borden playing a major role in helping him overcome Knight and his allies at Wembley Stadium.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Darby Allin just launched high off the All In set and crashed Knight through the stage!#AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/5b5VhcGcZG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 30, 2026

STING MAKES THE SAVE FOR DARBY ALLIN AND STEVEN BORDEN!!!#AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/F0RVezBs0S — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 30, 2026