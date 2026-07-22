Rebel continues to get support from those in the pro wrestling industry.

On Wednesday, WWE Hall of Fame legend and former AEW star “The Icon” Sting surfaced via social media to share a video that shows him in full character, with the facepaint-and-all, taking part in the recently revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to support ALS Research in honor of former AEW women’s star Rebel.

In the video, Sting nominated fellow AEW personalities Darby Allin, Tony Khan, Mick Foley and others to also participate.

“Now it’s my turn to nominate,” Sting says in the video. “I nominate Dustin Rhodes. I nominate Mick Foley. I nominate my two sons, Garrett Lee and Steven James. I nominate Darby Allin, and yes, I nominate Tony Khan for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.”

Sting joins The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Seth Rollins (who did it for a former NFL player on ‘Good Morning Football’) and others to take part in the recently revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

“Still working on that December 1997 tan,” Sting wrote. “But happy to put that on pause to support our friend Rebel. Learn more about how to support ALS by visiting AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart.”