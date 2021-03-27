The icon Sting recently interviewed with Bleacher Report where the former world champion discussed tagging with Robocop back in WCW, and his small role on Hulk Hogan’s “Thunder In Paradise” television program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Whether the man in the Robocop suit was actor Peter Weller, who originated the role:
No no no. It was not Pete Weller (laughs). I think it was some stunt guy. I’m not sure who it was but I know it wasn’t Peter Weller. At the time, it was one of the most embarrassing things to endure. Now I am glad that it happened and I have an original Robocop shirt with both of us. I wear it sometimes for podcasts and it gets a good laugh.
On Thunder In Paradise:
Hulk was trying to get a second season because the ratings were really good. I ended up doing four episodes with the last one being a two-part with a sequel. They wanted me to do 20 out of 22 episodes for the next season to take some of the load off of Hogan. Even with the ratings, they pulled the plug on it.