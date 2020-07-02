Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has fans speculating on his in-ring future after comments he made on social media tonight.
The Stinger took to Twitter tonight and responded to a throwback photo showing him on a motorcycle. He asked fans who wants to take a “‘last’ ride” with him.
“Who wants to take a “last” ride with Sting?,” he wrote.
Fans on Twitter are trying to tie “The Last Ride” to speculation on a potential match between Sting and The Undertaker. Sting vs. Taker is one of the most-rumored pro wrestling dream matches from over the years, one that both legends have talked about possibly happening. WWE event had talks about possibly doing the match at times.
Sting last wrestled at WWE Night of Champions 2015, in the loss to then-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He suffered a neck injury in that match but passed on having surgery. He retired in April 2016 before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Since then Sting has talked about still wanting to have the match with Taker. It was reported in May of this year that Sting was no longer under contract to WWE.
There’s no word yet on if Sting has had recent talks with WWE since it was reported that he was no longer under contract. Stay tuned for updates.
You can see Sting’s full tweet below:
Who wants to take a “last” ride with Sting? https://t.co/6JT1EC3mbx
— Sting (@Sting) July 2, 2020
