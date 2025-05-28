WWE Hall of Fame and former AEW legend Sting is about to be a proud grandfather.
On Thursday, Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, surfaced on social media to confirm that he and his wife are expecting a child together.
“Baby Borden arriving in November,” Garrett wrote via X.
His wife, Katelyn Borden, followed up on her official X account by writing, “Party of three, coming in November!”
Our congratulations goes out to Garrett Borden and the entire Borden family.
Party of 3, coming in November! ❤️🫶❤️@Garrett_Borden https://t.co/heqkq5F2Sn
— Katelyn Borden (@the_jael_) May 28, 2025