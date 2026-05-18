Another member of the Borden family has officially entered the wrestling business.

Garrett Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend Sting, picked up a victory in his professional wrestling debut this weekend at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Final Reckoning event on May 17.

Garrett squared off against Brandon Barretta in his first official match and came away with the win after showcasing a few familiar moves tied to his father’s legendary career.

During the bout, Garrett connected with a Stinger Splash before finishing things off with an angle slam into a neckbreaker combination for the victory.

A notable debut moment.

Many fans may already recognize Garrett from AEW Revolution 2024, where he portrayed Surfer Sting during his father’s retirement match.

The appearance was part of the elaborate presentation surrounding Sting’s final in-ring bout.

Garrett now joins his brother, Steven Borden Jr., in pursuing a wrestling career.

Steven previously portrayed Wolfpac Sting during the retirement match and has already started building experience in the ring, working matches for promotions including DEFY and NJPW Academy while also appearing in dark matches for All Elite Wrestling.