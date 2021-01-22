Sting’s AEW in-ring debut will likely be a cinematic match.

As noted before, AEW announced this week that Sting will make his in-ring debut at the Revolution pay-per-view as he teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin to go up against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that the Street Fight will likely be cinematic-style.

A cinematic match would make it to where AEW can protect the 61 year old Sting, who has a bad neck with spinal stenosis.

AEW Revolution is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 27. You can click here for a new report on the date possibly changing. Below is the current card:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Battle Royal Winners TBD vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Street Fight

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

