Another member of the Borden family is officially stepping into the wrestling business.

It has been announced that Garrett Borden, the eldest son of wrestling legend Sting, will make his pro wrestling debut this weekend for Rhodes Wrestling Association in Leander, Texas.

Garrett is scheduled to face Brandon Barretta at the promotion’s Final Reckoning event on Sunday, May 17.

The promotion, which is operated alongside the Rhodes Wrestling Academy by AEW star and coach Dustin Rhodes, confirmed the news with an announcement on social media.

“The son of the legendary Sting makes his in ring debut at Final Reckoning,” the promotion announced. “Standing in his way is up and coming midwest native Brandon Barretta!”

The announcement continued, “Brandon is looking to rain on the parade of Garrett Borden, and make his mark in RWA!”

The debut marks a notable development for the Borden family, as neither Garrett nor his brother Steven originally showed serious interest in becoming wrestlers.

That reportedly changed during Sting’s retirement run, where both sons caught the wrestling bug while being involved in their father’s farewell tour appearances.

Steven Borden is currently further along in the business than Garrett, already working independent wrestling shows and appearing in dark matches at AEW events.