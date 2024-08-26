– Sting made a surprise return to save Darby Allin from getting set on fire by Jack Perry following his loss to the TNT Champion in their Coffin Match at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday. While at the show, “The Icon” snapped a photo with his son Garrett Borden, who is training to become a pro wrestler.

– Speaking of the TNT Championship Coffin Match at the August 25 pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium, “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry delivered a message to Darby Allin and Sting in a backstage digital exclusive promo segment released via social media after the show.

– As noted, Ricochet’s AEW in-ring singles match debut was announced after his surprise appearance in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: London 2024. The former WWE Superstar will be squaring off against Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family in one-on-one action on the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. Ricochet and Fletcher have already started pushing the match on social media. “I waste no time,” Fletcher wrote via X in a post tagging Ricochet. “Wanna welcome you personally, Ricochet,” he wrote regarding their announced match on 8/28. Ricochet hopped on X and responded, “Oh, please don’t drop me on my ‘freaking’ head, haha.”