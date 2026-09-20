Garrett Borden made his AEW in-ring debut ahead of this week’s episode of Collision.

Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, competed against Kiran Grey prior to the September 19 edition of AEW Collision. Borden picked up the victory in what marked his first match under the AEW banner.

The match took place before a Collision card that included Andrade El Idolo defending the AEW National Championship against Daniel Garcia, as well as Jon Moxley facing Zachary Waltz in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator.

Borden made his professional wrestling debut on May 17 at Rhodes Wrestling Academy’s Final Reckoning event.

He is also scheduled to return to the ring on November 8, when he will team with his brother, Steven Borden, at another Rhodes Wrestling Academy event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 9/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.