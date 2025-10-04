Another generation of “Stinger” has officially stepped into the ring for the first time.

Sting’s son, Steven Borden, made his professional wrestling debut on Friday night. The second-generation star teamed up with JD Drake of The Workhorsemen to take on Darby Allin and Killer Kross in tag team action.

The bout took place at 52W Hardway, a unique event blending art, music, and wrestling, curated by Allin, artist Raymond Pettibon, and AEW’s Charlie Ramone.

The exhibit runs for two weeks, with live wrestling featured exclusively on October 3 and October 10.

For his first match, Borden kept things simple, wearing plain black pants and opting not to wear any face paint.

Steven Borden is best known to pro wrestling fans for previously appeared as ‘Wolfpac Sting’ during his father’s farewell match against The Young Bucks at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

Video highlights of the event were shared via Instagram along with the following caption: