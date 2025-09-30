The son of “The Icon” Sting is officially stepping into the ring.

A press release confirmed this week that Steven Borden, son of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend Sting, will make his wrestling debut next month as part of a unique art-meets-wrestling collaboration. The event, tied to the 52W Hardway art exhibit from renowned artist Raymond Pettibon, is being presented in association with AEW’s Darby Allin and backstage staffer Charlie Ramone.

The exhibit will feature live wrestling and music inside the gallery, with shows scheduled for October 3 and October 10. Ticket information is available [here](insert link).

Borden’s in-ring debut comes after months of speculation. Following Sting’s retirement match at last year’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Darby Allin revealed in an interview with Fightful that he had been training Borden for a career in professional wrestling. The younger Borden, a former NFL prospect, appeared at Revolution in tribute gear styled after Sting’s nWo Wolfpac era.

Later in the year, Borden told the Von Erichs’ podcast that he had also been working alongside Allin, Adam Copeland, and FTR to prepare for his first official matches.