Steven Borden continues to get some valuable experience under his belt, as he continues the seemingly impossible journey of trying to fill the shoes of his legendary father, Sting.

The son of “The Icon” was announced this week for his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut, which will take place later this month at a special anniversary event.

“Steven Borden will be at NJPW Academy 3rd Anniversary Showcase,” the announcement posted by NJPW via social media on Wednesday read. “Saturday, March 21, LA Dojo, 2PM. Tickets at njacademy3rd.eventbrite.com.”

Son of Steve “Sting” Borden, Steven Borden Jr. has been training with AEW star and Sting’s former tag-team partner, Darby Allin, and has worked dark matches ahead of recent ROH and AEW television tapings.