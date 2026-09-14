Steven Borden and Garrett Borden are set to team together for the first time.

Garrett was in action for the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on September 13, picking up a victory with the TKO.

Following the match, Garrett was attacked before his brother Steven hit the ring to make the save.

It was then announced that Steven and Garrett will join forces as the Borden Brothers at RWA’s event on November 8.

The match will mark the first time the brothers have teamed together in the ring.

Steven and Garrett are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Steven has been pursuing his own wrestling career since making his in-ring debut in 2025.