A new stipulation has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens are scheduled to square off on the November 6 edition of WWE SmackDown, and their highly anticipated showdown will now take place under No Holds Barred rules.

The stipulation was confirmed during the October 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, adding another layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash between the two former world champions.

Punk and Owens are no strangers to one another inside the squared circle. Their most recent encounter took place on the August 21 episode of SmackDown, when Owens challenged Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

With the No Holds Barred stipulation now official, both men will be free to use weapons and take their fight outside the ring without the threat of disqualification.

The 11/6 episode of the weekly blue brand prime time Friday night program marks the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 ‘go-home’ installment of the show.

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