NJPW issued the following press release announcing a major stipulation for a title match at the April 29th Satsuma no Kuni event.

Shingo Takagi will defend his KOPW 2023 Championship against Taichi in a Takagi Style Triad matchup. To win, a competitor must defeat their opponent three different ways, with the options being pinfall, submission, knockout, stoppage, and countout. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

After Taichi and Shingo Takagi were set to meet over the KOPW 2023 title at Satsuma no Kuni Saturday April 29, speculation grew over just what rules may be proposed by one or both competitors. In Osaka this past weekend though Taichi took the microphone and insisted that campaigning afor the fan vote would not be a factor in this clash. ‘After losing to you three times, I don’t have the right to choose rules,’ Taichi would admit, before promising to beat the current champion ‘in your own choice of match, no excuses’. In response Takagi would declare that his choice of stipulation was one that would be even tougher than his recent Ultimate Triad defence against Aaron Henare. In the Takagi Style Triad Match, champion and challenger have their choice of five ways to win- pinfall, submission, stoppage, knockout and countout. The winner of the match must claim three of the five to claim KOPW gold. Who will leave with the blue and gold? Find out Saturday night!

CARD FOR SATSUMA NO KUNI:

-Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi Takagi Style Triad for the KOPW 2023 Championship

-Aussie Open vs. Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

