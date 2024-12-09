WWE has made some more offiical announcements ahead of tonight’s Raw.

Heading into the December 9 episode of WWE Raw, Adam Pearce is featured in a new video announcement on social media.

In the video, the Raw General Manager confirmed that Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez will be an “Anything Goes” match.

Additionally, the official WWE website has confirmed that New Day will address their actions from last week’s show, and that Drew McIntyre and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be appearing on the show.