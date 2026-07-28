A human monies on a pole match is coming to “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The blow-off between Dominik Mysterio and Danhausen at SummerSlam 2026 has been given a new stipulation, with the two now set to collide in a Human Monies on a Pole match following chaos on the July 27 episode of WWE Raw from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The change came about during a musical segment featuring Joe Hendry and Danhausen, with boxer Ryan Garcia sitting in on guitar. Garcia unexpectedly turned on the pair mid-performance, cracking his guitar over Hendry’s back. The moment left both men exposed, and The Judgment Day capitalized immediately, storming the scene to lay out Hendry, Danhausen, and the mini-hausens.

Backstage later in the night, as Danhausen and the mini-hausens were recovering from the attack, Adam Pearce arrived to check in. It was then that Danhausen pitched the idea of hanging the human money on a pole for the SummerSlam match. Pearce didn’t hesitate, telling Danhausen that if it’s what it takes to settle things once and for all, the stipulation would be made official.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results coverage.