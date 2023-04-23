A stipulation has been added to the TBS title matchup between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Cargill’s manager “Smart” Mar Sterling revealed on this evening’s Rampage that Valkyrie is banned from using her signature maneuver, the Road To Valhalla, in the matchup with Cargill. He warns that if the move is attempted, Valkyrie will be disqualified.

Valkyrie has had her eye on the TBS Championship ever since she debuted back in March. Aside from the title, Cargill’s undefeated streak will be on the line this Wednesday.