Some more updates have surfaced regarding the TNA Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view on Friday night.

Ahead of the May 23 special event at the CCA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT took place on Thursday night, May 22.

During the show, it was announced that the scheduled TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship bout will be a “Match By Elegance” rules bout, and one where if Spitfire doesn’t beat Ash & Heather by Elegance to regain the titles, they will never team up together again.

Additionally, it was announced during TNA iMPACT this week that the “Countdown to TNA Under Siege 2025” pre-show bout for Friday night’s highly-anticipated show will be the Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside contest.

Make sure to check back here on Friday night for complete TNA Under Siege 2025 results.