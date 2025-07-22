– LWO won the No. 1 Contender match to earn the next shot at the WWE Tag-Team Championships with a win on Monday’s Raw.

– During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Houston, TX., a stipulation was added to the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The bout is now a no count out and no disqualification bout. If Valkyria loses, she can never challenge for the Women’s I-C title again.

– Also during WWE Raw, Grayson Waller appeared in a backstage segment and noted that Austin Theory is injured, and thus, A-Town Down Under is no more.

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams was interviewed on WWE Raw about his segment with The Undertaker on tomorrow night’s WWE NXT.

“The truth is, I ain’t got no problem with The Undertaker,” he said. “The Undertaker has a problem with me. It was his LFG sitting in the way after I had a match. So I stood on business and told him to move. Undertaker, since you want to talk, let’s talk. You out here popping off like your knees ain’t got no expiration date. I’m glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head because I might just knock your ass out. You can keep tweeting if you want to. Tomorrow might be your last ride.”