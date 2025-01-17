Mike Santana will be facing off against Josh Alexander at this Sunday’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

During this week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, Alexander said that his upcoming match with the former AEW wrestler was no longer going to happen after Santana suffered a beatdown from himself and the Northern Armory the previous week. Santana came out and quickly informed him that wasn’t the case, and instead, they’d be facing off in an “I Quit” match at the show.

Alexander accepted the challenge.

Also on this week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, it was announced that Eric Young and Steve Maclin will be teaming up to face off against former TNA World Tag Team Champions Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers of The System.

Following Maclin and Young’s win over KC Navarro and AJ Francis on this week’s show, they were confronted by Myers and Edwards.

.@TheEricYoung seals the victory with a Elbow Drop! But The System sends a clear message…they’re next in line at #TNAGenesis! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Dw7ITswQRG pic.twitter.com/kOKpXq2rSo — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 17, 2025

A new cryptic “23” vignette aired after PCO and Sami Callihan came to the ring this week. The two men faced off against The Hardys on this week’s show.

The Hardys wound up winning the match, which means The Hardys vs. The Rascalz in a pure tag-team title “dream match” will be taking place at Sunday’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

And finally, it was announced that the crew from the “Busted Open Radio” podcast will be hosting the TNA Genesis “Countdown” pre-show.