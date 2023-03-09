A new stipulation has been added to the TNT Championship match between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs at this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Sacramento.

Wardlow was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and was asked about how he was feeling after his rental car got broken into and all of his possessions were stolen, including the physical TNT Championship belt.

Mr. Mayhem says that he’s not focusing on that, and even though he doesn’t have the title he still is the TNT Champion. He then tells Schiavone that his matchup with Hobbs will be Falls Count Anywhere.

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE IN THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE @TNTDRAMA STRAP! LFG#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lEb5sw6wel — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 9, 2023

