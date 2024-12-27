Who says nothing happens on WWE Main Event?

On this week’s episode of the show, a stipulation was announced for a title match scheduled for the upcoming WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The announced Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match for the WWE Women’s World Championship will now be a Last Woman Standing bout.

Also scheduled for the 1/6 WWE Raw on Netflix premiere is Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, as well as CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

