The AEW World Title clash at Revolution just got a whole lot more dangerous.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tense face-to-face confrontation between MJF and Hangman Page, with the stakes officially raised for their upcoming showdown at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Page made it clear that a standard title bout wasn’t enough. He told MJF the match needed a stipulation to truly settle things.

MJF, however, wasn’t interested in adding any extra chaos to the equation. The former champion pushed back, saying he preferred to keep things simple with a straight-up “professional wrestling match.”

Hangman wasn’t backing down.

In an effort to force MJF’s hand, Page upped the ante in a major way. He vowed that if MJF agrees to a stipulation of his choosing and Page loses, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

That was enough to get MJF’s attention.

MJF quickly accepted the terms but added a wrinkle of his own, saying he needed one week to decide exactly what stipulation he wants. Taking a verbal jab at Page, MJF said he doesn’t “shoot first and ask questions later” like his opponent.

Before the segment wrapped, Page revealed the type of fight he’s hoping for, which is a Texas Death Match. MJF didn’t appear overly thrilled at the idea, but the final decision now rests in his hands.

The Revolution bout will mark the fourth singles meeting between the two rivals, with Page currently holding a 2-1 edge in their unofficial series.

Also made official for AEW Revolution 2026 on Dynamite is a blockbuster tag team showdown, as FTR will defend the AEW World Tag-Team Championships against longtime rivals The Young Bucks.

