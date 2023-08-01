Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam will now be held under MMA Rules.

Rousey vs. Baszler was announced last week after the two teased that there will be a “fight” at SummerSlam. A stipulation was expected, and the MMA Rules stipulation was announced on tonight’s go-home RAW. WWE has not listed the specific rules for the match as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

SummerSlam Battle Royal

LA Knight, Sheamus, other Superstars TBA

MMA Rules Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

