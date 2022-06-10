NJPW announced today that Shingo Takagi and Taichi will compete in a 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble at NJPW Dominion. NJPW issued the following:
After two days of votes, the rules have been laid out for Dominion’s KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi.
29,032 votes were cast over the 48 hour period with the results as follows:
Shingo Takagi: 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble: 16,110 votes (55.5%)
Taichi: 10 count Limited Finisher Match: 12,922 votes (44.5%)
The match will be a ten minute unlimited pinfall scramble. With a ten minute time limit, one, two, three or more counts will add to a cumulative total, and most pin counts wins!
Updated Card
– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Jay White
– IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Juice Robinson (c) vs SANADA vs Will Ospreay
– NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs Karl Anderson
– Interim AEW World Title Eliminator: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto
– KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Taichi
– IWGP Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) (c) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)
– NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)
– Toru Yano vs Doc Gallows
– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)
– Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare)