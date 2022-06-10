NJPW announced today that Shingo Takagi and Taichi will compete in a 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble at NJPW Dominion. NJPW issued the following:

After two days of votes, the rules have been laid out for Dominion’s KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi.

29,032 votes were cast over the 48 hour period with the results as follows:

Shingo Takagi: 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble: 16,110 votes (55.5%)

Taichi: 10 count Limited Finisher Match: 12,922 votes (44.5%)

The match will be a ten minute unlimited pinfall scramble. With a ten minute time limit, one, two, three or more counts will add to a cumulative total, and most pin counts wins!